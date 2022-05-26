DAVOS — Minister of Investment Eng. Khalid Al-Falih said that Saudi Arabia would embrace more talented and skilled expatriate workers.



“Expatriates are a key part of the development story of Saudi Arabia and the number of expatriates coming to the Kingdom will increase in terms of quality as our economy gets more sophisticated and more diversified,” he said while addressing the World Economic Forum here on Wednesday.



Al-Falih noted that ever since the creation of Saudi Arabia, the development of social, economic and other key sectors are underpinned by the integration of expatriates, who are guests of the Kingdom,” he said, while noting that nearly 10 million expatriates represent 30 percent of the Saudi population.



The expatriate population includes working men and women and their families. More expatriate women are working in the health and education sectors.



Echoing the same view, Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim said that Saudi Arabia is becoming more attractive for people from all over the world.



“We are keen to make talent and access to talent easier in our journey toward the economic and social growth,” he said.



Al-Ibrahim said the Quality of Life Program, one of the Realization Programs of Vision 2030, has achieved its goal well before its targeted deadline.



“I believe that the robust growth of Saudi Arabia will have to witness the participation of people from all around the world, and that these foreigners will make Saudi Arabia their second home,” he told while addressing the Davos Forum.

