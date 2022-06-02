RIYADH — Saudi Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) announced the re-launch of an initiative to waive fines and exempt tax payers from penalties for six months from June 1, 2022.



The initiative aims to mitigate the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Fines for the delay in registration, default payment and delayed report submission are included in the exemption. However, fines for tax evasion and fines paid before the launch of the initiative will not be covered.



ZATCA requested taxpayers to fully review the initiative via its website.

