DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has signed a Treaty of Amity and Cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Saudi state news agency reported on Wednesday. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, editing by Christina Fincher)
