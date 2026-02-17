Roshn Group, Saudi Arabia's leading multi-asset class real estate developer powered by sovereign wealth fund PIF, has signed a strategic agreement with Tiraz Al Arabia, a leading real estate group in the kingdom, to develop integrated commercial facilities with its Sedra community in Riyadh.

One of Riyadh's most sought-after residential developments, Sedra is spread across an area of 20 million sq m strategically located north of Riyadh. It will provide homes with different sizes and facades to cater to all residents. It will also enjoy close proximity to Princess Nourah University and behind of Riyadh Front close to key highways and public transportation to provide residents with a superior living experience.

