Nearly 14,000 Indians trained at the Skill India International Centres (SIIC) secured jobs in Saudi Arabia between April 2022 and December 2023, according to an Indian minister.

Qatar came second by employing 3,646 skilled Indians followed by the UAE (2,832), Business Standard, an Indian financial daily, reported, citing Union Skill Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar speech in Indian parliament.

He added that 25,300 candidates got employment abroad during the period.

Chandrasekhar said that the ministry had active government-to-government memoranda of understanding with eight countries: the UAE, Qatar, Australia, Denmark, France, Germany, Japan, and the UK.

