CAIRO — Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Eng. Waleed Al-Khereiji emphasized that the Kingdom has never hesitated to harness all its capabilities to serve humanitarian causes.

“The humanitarian aid provided by the Kingdom over the past 70 years has exceeded $95 billion and that benefited 160 countries around the world, making it at the forefront of donor countries for humanitarian and development aid,” he said.



Al-Khereiji made the remarks while attending, on behalf of Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the meeting of the 160th regular session of the Council of the Arab League at the ministerial level, at the league headquarters in Cairo.



He reiterated the Kingdom’s emphasis on the importance of peace in the Middle East, as it is the strategic choice for the Arab countries, and the importance of encouraging accelerated negotiations to reach a just and comprehensive solution that meets the aspirations of the Palestinian people in accordance with international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative. He expressed the Kingdom’s condemnation of the attacks, unilateral actions and repeated provocations by the Israeli occupation forces, which undermine the peace process.



Al-Khereiji expressed the Kingdom’s backing on Syria’s return to the Arab fold, stressing that this will contribute positively to efforts to resolve the crisis there and restore stability to Syria and the region. He reiterated the Kingdom’s support for all efforts made to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis in a way that preserves Syria’s unity, security, stability and Arab identity. He repeated the Kingdom’s demand for the withdrawal of foreign forces and armed militias from Syria.



Regarding Sudan, Al-Khereiji said the Kingdom voices its deep concern over the cessation of talks that are aimed at ending the conflict and reaching a permanent ceasefire agreement.



Al-Khereiji also led the Saudi delegation, on behalf of Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan to the third session of the ministerial meeting for the Arab-Japanese political dialogue. The meeting of the foreign ministers from the Arab and Japanese sides was held at the headquarters of the Arab League. The Arab side was headed by Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, while the Japanese side was headed by its Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.



In his speech, Al-Khereiji expressed the Kingdom's aspiration to advance Arab-Japanese cooperation to better levels in various fields. He stressed the importance of making the Middle East a safe, stable, and prosperous region that gives hope for a better future for all. “There is broad agreement with Japan regarding the importance of establishing peace, encouraging negotiated solutions, and strengthening security, stability, and development,” he said.

