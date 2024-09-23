JEDDAH — The celebration of the 94th National Day comes under the inspiring slogan “We Dream and Achieve,” reflecting an ambitious vision replete with giga development projects that showcase the remarkable progress and astounding advancement of Saudi Arabia.



Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman remarked, “We have a mountain that we always cite as an example, called Tuwaiq Mountain. Saudis have a determination that will not be broken.” This spirit of resilience is evident as citizens and residents recall the glorious day when the Saudi individual took pride in his religion and patriotism, supported by a wise government that prioritizes his development and empowerment.



September 23rd is a date that resonates deeply with every citizen and resident, symbolizing a land rich in goodness, blessings, and generosity. This occasion arrives amidst a new reality filled with significant development initiatives that position Saudi Arabia among advanced nations, embodying growth, security, ambition, and the unwavering resolve to turn the impossible into reality.



The vision represents a journey toward a future brimming with opportunities for the Kingdom’s ambitious and creative youth. It is the largest national plan for transformation, successfully translating dreams and hopes into tangible achievements.



The vision has led to numerous accomplishments aligned with its core pillars: an ambitious homeland, a prosperous economy, and a vibrant society. Notably, Saudi Arabia has emerged as the fastest-growing tourist destination in the G20, experiencing a remarkable growth rate.



Furthermore, the vision has placed significant emphasis on empowering women. According to the World Bank’s “Women, Business and the Law” report for 2022, Saudi Arabia scored 80 out of 100 points, an increase of 10 points since 2020.



As we commemorate this 94th National Day, we celebrate not only our achievements but also the unwavering commitment to a bright future for all Saudis, driven by a vision that empowers every individual to dream and achieve.

