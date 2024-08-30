Tabuk: Minister of Transport and Logistic and Chairman of the Board of Directors of General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser signed today MoU in the fields of seaplanes and airstrips between the governments of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Maldives.



The MoU was signed by the Maldives Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Mohamed Ameen, in the presence of GACA President Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej, on the sidelines of a visit by a delegation from the Maldives to the Red Sea Destination.



The MoU aims to enhance cooperation in the field of seaplanes and airstrips to provide a safe air transport environment in accordance with international best practices. It also aims to implement regulations aimed at ensuring the safety and security of seaplane operations and their development.



The Red Sea Destination is being developed responsibly for people and nature by Red Sea Global (RSG), which is dedicated to creating world-class sustainable tourism destinations in Saudi Arabia. RSG owns the first seaplane company in the kingdom, Fly Red Sea, headquartered at the Red Sea International Airport, which connects visitors to the stunning resorts located on the various islands of the destination through a variety of options, including seaplanes.



The Red Sea International Airport has become a major gateway for luxury tourism, contributing to enhancing Saudi Arabia's global leadership in innovation and sustainable development. The airport operates entirely on renewable energy and has runway for seaplanes and a private passenger lounge.