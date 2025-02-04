NEW DELHI— Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef met with senior Indian ministers during his official visit to the Indian capital New Delhi on Monday.

The meetings aimed to expand industrial partnerships and enhance cooperation in key sectors.



During the meeting between Alkhorayef and Indian Minister of Industry and Supply Shri Piyush Goyal, they explored avenues for enhancing industrial cooperation, expanding partnerships, and attracting quality investments to support the growth of strategic industrial sectors in Saudi Arabia.



Alkhorayef highlighted the robust economic relations and bilateral ties between the two countries and stressed the promising opportunities for deepening cooperation in the industrial sector.



Alkhorayef also held separate meetings with India’s Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Jagat Prakash Nadda and Union Minister of Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy. The discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in key sectors, including petrochemicals, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, heavy machinery, automobiles, and spare parts.



During his meeting with Nadda, the two sides underscored the strength of Saudi-Indian relations and the importance of deepening collaboration in petrochemicals and fertilizers.

They explored new partnership opportunities in the pharmaceutical and medical devices industries, with India expressing keen interest in expanding cooperation in these fields. The discussions also highlighted joint efforts in investment, trade, and industrial development.



During his talks with Kumaraswamy, Alkhorayef discussed industrial integration between the two nations, emphasizing Saudi Arabia’s national strategy for industry and the role of the iron and steel sector. The meeting highlighted the Kingdom’s hosting of the third annual Saudi International Iron and Steel Conference. Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in the machinery and automotive industries, including the spare parts sector.



The Indian side expressed interest in collaborating on magnesium ore extraction in Saudi Arabia for the production of refractory raw materials used in the iron and steel industry.

