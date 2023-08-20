Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) has signed an agreement with India to cooperate in the fields of digitization and electronic manufacturing.

The agreement was signed by Minister of MCIT Eng. Abdullah Al-Sawaha and India's Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Through its various provisions, the agreement seeks to enhance cooperation in the fields of digital infrastructure, e-health, and e-learning, and to enhance the partnership in the fields of research, digital innovation, and the use of emerging technologies.

This would strengthen Saudi Arabia's position as a regional center for technology and innovation, and a point of attraction for investments by building a number of strong strategic partnerships.

This would enhance the growth of the digital economy, and supports the country's goals related to the digital economy and innovation, which contributes to achieving the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

The agreement comes in line with great support that the communications and information technology sector enjoys in Saudi Arabia from the wise leadership.

It also translates the results of the efforts of Saudi Arabia and India in advancing strategic relations in the economic aspect to higher levels, especially in the fields of technology and the growth of the digital economy.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).