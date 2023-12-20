RIYADH — The Saudi Space Agency (SSA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Egyptian Space Agency (ESA) to cooperate in space activities for peaceful purposes.

The MoU was signed in Riyadh by the SSA’s CEO Dr. Mohammed Al-Tamimi and ESA’s CEO Dr. Sharif Sedqi.

The signed Memorandum of Understanding aims to provide a framework for cooperation in space activities, and discuss ways of cooperation in the fields of common interest related to the peaceful uses of space.

It also aims to facilitate the exchange of information and technologies, in addition to developing their cooperation in the fields of research and development in related fields.

This in a way that enhances their gains and develops their cooperation in the fields of space and its technologies.

Through this MoU, the Saudi Space Agency seeks to strengthen international partnerships to localize technologies and industries.

It also seeks to sustain qualitative space systems in Saudi Arabia, in order to achieve SSA’s goals for developing the space sector and its technologies.

It is noteworthy that the signed MoU comes as a continuation of the joint cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Egypt in various fields and sectors.

This will contribute to strengthening the role of the economic and technical space sector, and would also contribute to the two countries reaching an advanced position in the field of space at the regional and global levels.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).