Riyadh -- The Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST) has launched “Madarik” Program, which aims to develop national cadres, build a sustainable future, and leverage from global experts to create diverse career paths in the space sector, as well as building a foundation in space science, in which participants will start a new learning journey and enhance their skills in space sector.



According to CST, the program will be launched in partnership with the International Space University of France, Georgia Institute of Technology, Thunderbird School of Global Management, BAE Systems, and Al-Yamamah University as education partners. The courses will be conducted in Riyadh, Jeddah, and virtually across Saudi Arabia.



Participants can choose from three specialized tracks: the Space Business track, which provides a comprehensive knowledge of the space economy and develops the necessary skills that ensure the success of space projects; the Space Software and Data track, which introduces the necessary sources of software and data to implement space related missions and satellites applications; and the Space Engineering track, which explores space engineering majors, and highlights design, maintenance and control of spacecraft.

The Space Business track targets fresh graduates and experienced professionals in strategy, business administration, economy, and law.



The Space Software and Data track attracts fresh graduates and professionals in computer science, data science, and cybersecurity.



The Space Engineering track focuses on fresh graduates and professionals in engineering majors.



CST invites those interested in joining the Madarik Program to consider the admissions requirements; applicants must be of Saudi nationality, have at least a bachelor's degree in related fields, be proficient in English speaking and writing, and fulfill all the registration requirements.



Applicants must be able to attend the program on the selected time and date from 5 May to 15 Aug 2024. For registration, please visit the website at: https://www.cst.gov.sa/sl/k37.