BEIJING — Saudi Arabia's Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef has met China's Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen in Beijing.

The two sides have discussed ways of strengthening economic cooperation, and trade exchange, and enhancing the relations in these fields.

They have also discussed joint investment opportunities in a number of targeted sectors, and increased access to non-oil exports between the two countries, in addition to several topics of common interest.

The meeting comes within the framework of Al-Khorayef's visit to China, which is aimed at enhancing the economic partnership between the two countries in the industrial and mining sectors.

The visit also aims to explore qualitative investment opportunities between the Kingdom and China and to highlight Saudi Arabia's initiatives to advance these two strategic sectors.

