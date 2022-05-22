Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid Bin Salman met on Friday with the US Special Envoy for Yemen Timothy Lenderking in Washington to discuss the latest developments in Yemen.



Prince Khalid affirmed the Saudi-led Coalition’s backing of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council and its supporting entities.



“Our aspirations for reaching a comprehensive political resolution to the crisis that will lead Yemen into peace and prosperity,” he said.



Although the momentum of the truce remains high, he reaffirmed the need for the United Nations and the international community to pressure the Houthis into reopening the roads of Taiz, deposit revenues of the Hodeidah port, and engage with peace proposals.



During his visit to Washington, Prince Khalid led meetings of the US-Saudi Strategic Joint Planning Committee and held bilateral talks with top Cabinet members in the Biden administration.



Prince Khalid previously held meetings at the Pentagon with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Colin Kahl, undersecretary of defense for policy, during which talks focused on Iran's destabilizing activities in the Middle East and the need to strengthen Saudi defenses.



Prince Khalid also met US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan at the White House during his visit.



