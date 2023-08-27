Muscat: Salalah Free Zone has signed five new usufruct (land lease) agreements with a total investment of OMR 727 million during the first half of 2023. The free zone, affiliated to the Asyad Group, said that the total cumulative agreements has reached 127 pacts with a total volume of OMR4.5 billion.

“The new agreements signed for projects in the first half of this year include a factory for the production of washing powder and detergents, another for manufacture of ferrous alloys and wrapping paper, and a factory for manufacturing textiles. Also, a project for plastic packaging for health care purposes and a urea and ammonia production project and a project to set up a centre for hosting data processing and cryptocurrency mining,” Dr. Ali bin Muhammad Tabuk, CEO of the Salalah Free Zone Company, said.

He stressed the free zone's keenness to attract private investments in the technology sector and the digital economy. Taking a step forward the free zone in mid August opened a data hosting and cryptocurrency mining project. This project is being executed by an international company, Exahertz, to build a huge blockchain data centre. This new project indicates the success of the Salalah Free Zone in attracting local and international investments and strengthening the technical sector in the Sultanate of Oman.

Dr. Tabuk explained that the Salalah Free Zone, with its modern facilities and logistical capabilities, supports investments in the third-generation Internet technology and the fourth industrial revolution, to be a strong pillar for expanding computing capabilities in the Sultanate of Oman for blockchain technology.

This will open new horizons for innovation and the growth of the digital economy in the Sultanate of Oman, taking advantage of its strategic location adjacent to the points of connection of international submarine cables for data transmission, located in Salalah.

The CEO of the Salalah Free Zone Company pointed out that the free zone provides a highly efficient energy network that suits the needs of large-scale technical projects. In addition to benefiting from the mild climate in Dhofar Governorate, the free zone has the possibility of using cold sea water within advanced cooling systems. This contributes to reducing energy consumption and enhancing the efficiency of air conditioning and ventilation systems, which is a key factor in ensuring the integrity of devices in large data centres.

He further stressed the importance of this project and its strategic dimensions, explaining that this partnership with Exahertz affirms the region's commitment to supporting the digital and knowledge economy in accordance with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, besides promoting advanced technology sectors and stimulating private investment. This also includes major projects, due to the presence of an advanced infrastructure network in the region, and the integrated Asyad logistics system, in addition to other investment services and incentives.

The Salalah Free Zone, in cooperation with the concerned authorities in the Sultanate of Oman, aims to provide support facilities for the industrial projects and to find stimulating opportunities for various economic sectors, in line with its vision represented in building a long-term partnership with its customers by establishing a modern integrated infrastructure in a strategic geographical location, attractive incentives, a safe environment and reliable services.

It is noteworthy that the Salalah Free Zone is a leading centre for high-quality industrial and logistical activities. It offers many economic incentives, advantages and facilities to investors, the most important of which are tax exemptions, and the right to full foreign ownership of investment projects, in addition to enjoying a strategic location adjacent to the port of Salalah overlooking the path of the most prominent global shipping lines, where it has infrastructure and equipment that places it among the elite commercial ports in the world.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).