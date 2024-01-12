DUBAI: Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, took centre stage on the second and final day of the 1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai, gripping the audience with his keynote talk 'Why Dubai.'

The session was a captivating exploration into the city's ethos, aspirations, and commitment to shaping a globally influential creative hub, and specifically, a creator economy hub. He stressed that Dubai is on track to become an international capital for the global creative economy.

To answer the question "Why Dubai?", he delved into the city's purpose, the ideation behind its creation, and the mission to co-create with the global community, inviting content creators to contribute to the city's narrative. "Dubai is more than economic statistics; it is a pursuit of the highest quality of life. We aspire to be the best by delivering excellence, superior services, and ensuring the highest quality across various domains,” he said.

The UAE's top rank in the World Happiness Report 2020’s general index reflects the emphasis on holistic well-being. Al Gergawi pointed out that safety and security are paramount, forming the bedrock of both business and social landscapes. Dubai consistently ranks among the top five cities globally for safety and security.

Connectivity emerged as a vital theme in his discourse. Al Gergawi highlighted Dubai's strategic position as a global hub, notably through the DXB airport, served by Emirates Airlines and flydubai. He urged content creators, stating, "You are not only connecting the world to Dubai; you have the potential to serve the country and the region. As a content creator, you can think about how you can serve global markets through your unique services and talents.”

Dubai, a city that is constantly challenging itself, seeks to understand and explore the future. Al Gergawi encouraged content creators to stay ahead of trends, noting, "Being the best content creator requires understanding new trends, experiencing them, and striving for excellence."

For those focusing on Islamic economy, he stressed the significance of creating content that represents the region and provides services in this field. Today, content creators have the opportunity to access talent, run their own companies, and contribute to global markets.

Al Gergawi emphasised “Dubai excels in the field of global talent competitiveness. As content creators are keen on attracting talents to assist in enhancing their repertoire of innovative content, by choosing Dubai, they can appoint the best experts to execute their projects and increase their competitiveness.”

Al Gergawi emphasised the critical need to boost the content industry's value, and highlighted the Chamber’s commitment to enable content creators to flourish in the city by leveraging Dubai International Chamber’s 28 global offices, which is one of three entities operating under the Dubai Chambers umbrella, and is responsible for facilitating its international expansion efforts.

The DCDE Vice President passionately spoke about the efforts made by the country to create an environment conducive to content creators, referring to the AED 150 million fund to support content creators announced on the first day of the 1 Billion Followers Summit by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, showcasing the emirate’s commitment to supporting and nurturing creative talent.

Al Gergawi concluded with a focus on providing world-class living support, pointing out that Dubai, with its diverse population of 200 nationalities, offers superior infrastructure, 160,000 hotel rooms, top-tier healthcare and education facilities, making it less expensive than several global cities.

Speaking about the role of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of three entities operating under Dubai Chambers, he said, “Our organization represents the private sector, helps set up business and get access to potential clients, partners and investors. Last year, the Chamber hosted the biggest event for startups and investors in the digital economy sector - Expand North Star. In essence, what we’re trying to do is strengthen the digital economy and at its forefront - its soul - is the content creator economy. So our role is to help you thrive in Dubai, and if you want to expand we can help you do that in a very serious way”.

“We can help you not only hit the ground running, and if you already have, we can help you fly,” Al Gergawi said.

In an invitation to content creators worldwide, Al Gergawi concluded, “Help Dubai reach its goals and ambitions, and in return, Dubai stands ready to help you soar.”