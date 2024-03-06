Facebook, Instagram and Messenger were down for many UAE users on Tuesday evening, with many flocking to X and WhatsApp groups to complain about not being able to post on the social media platform.

Downdetector shows a spike in the number of users reporting issues with Facebook around 7pm UAE time. Instagram users started facing similar issues around the same time.

Users across the world are unable to log into Facebook, Messenger and Instagram. As per Reuters, over 300,000 Facebook outages were reported and over 47,000 outages were reported form Instagram.

Facebook users in the Philippines also reported problems using the popular social media. Maya, 18, revealed to Khaleej Times that while she was chatting via Facebook Messenger with her father based in Dubai, she was abruptly logged-out from Facebook. They continued their conversation on WhatsApp

Taking to Twitter, many users have been complaining about the incident. Many have even started making memes on the situation.

