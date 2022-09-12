RIYADH - Riyadh next Wednesday is scheduled to host the 20th meeting of ministers of housing at the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) of Arab States, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The meeting is part of continuous efforts to realise joint efforts that GCC was established on, enhance efforts of GCC housing sectors, and to increase the efficiency and quality of services offered to citizens of GCC states.

Leaders of the housing sector at GCC are planned to discuss several files, mainly a strategy to establish a joint housing database among GCC member states, the unified general bylaw for real estate owners; the GCC award in the housing field; the mechanism to exchange expertise, experiments and information; coordination and preparations for regional and international meetings.

It is also planned to hold proactive preparatory meetings for the coordination and technical committees concerned with housing affairs and meetings for senior officials of the housing sector at GCC states.