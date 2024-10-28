RIYADH -- The activities of "Powering the Future Toward Net Zero" international forum to enhance energy transition efforts kicked off on Sunday in Saudi Arabia.

During the opening ceremony, Governor of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz expressed his happiness in launching the forum in the eastern province. He stressed that zero neutrality is a primary goal, which requires joint work to develop the electricity system in all countries, introduce modern technologies, and promote investments in renewable energy sources.

He added that the shift towards clean energy is an urgent necessity imposed by global environmental and economic conditions, noting that the GCC countries have developed strategies to support this shift towards sustainable energy and reduce carbon emissions.

He added that Saudi Arabia's launch of the "Saudi Green Initiative", which aims to plant 10 billion trees, comes in order to achieve zero neutrality by 2060, in addition to other project that contribute to this shift.

The two-day event, organized by the Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) in collaboration with the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), GO15, and Med-TSO in Al Khobar, is taking place in Dammam.

The international forum marks another step towards promoting energy transition, achieving carbon neutrality and enhancing sustainable energy practices, which aligns with Saudi Arabia's efforts to achieve net zero and support green transformation and sustainable development.

