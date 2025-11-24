Muscat – Air traffic in Oman continued its upward trajectory in 2024, highlighting the growing role of the sultanate’s aviation sector in driving tourism, trade and investment. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), in collaboration with airports and domestic and international carriers, expanded routes to Asia, Europe and Africa, improving connectivity and supporting the movement of passengers and cargo.

Aircraft transiting Omani airspace rose 14% last year, reaching 530,300, up from 465,100 in 2023. Total CAA revenues jumped 43% to RO105.3mn, compared to RO73.4mn the previous year, reflecting operational efficiency and the sector’s increasing economic contribution, CAA stated in a report coinciding with the National Day celebrations.

Oman is leveraging its strategic geographic location on key international air corridors. Airports are being developed as transit hubs for passengers and freight, while domestic connectivity improvements support the national logistics system, it added.

The authority is also expanding private sector partnerships in areas including ground handling, maintenance, air cargo and catering, boosting operational standards and job creation. Investments in aircraft maintenance facilities and integrated logistics zones within airport perimeters are expected to add further economic value.

Regulatory reforms have streamlined licensing and operational requirements, encouraging new operators, including low-cost carriers, to strengthen inbound tourism. Meanwhile, air navigation systems have been upgraded, including radar, communication and navigational networks, ensuring safer and more efficient operations.

Sustainability has become central to airport operations, with solar energy, smart lighting, electric vehicles and carbon-reduction plans being introduced in line with international standards.

Digital transformation is a key focus, with new predictive safety tools, smart inspection platforms and the National Civil Aviation Security Programme enhancing e-services. Meteorological capabilities have been upgraded, linking automated monitoring stations across the country to a central analysis centre, enhancing public safety and emergency management.

Through these combined initiatives, Oman’s civil aviation sector is consolidating its position as a major regional hub, connecting markets across Asia, Europe and Africa while supporting the sultanate’s broader economic diversification goals.

