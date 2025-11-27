Ras Al Khaimah recorded 25% year-on-year growth in Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) room nights and a 36% rise in MICE revenue, reflecting increased demand from corporate groups, incentive travellers and event organisers, according to report by Stirling Hospitality Advisors.

The research also highlights that the Emirate is now attracting events from a wider range of industries, including pharmaceuticals, finance, technology, manufacturing, and sustainable energy.

Alongside business events, RAK also recorded 167% year-on-year growth in wedding revenue, further demonstrating its emerging position as a multi-segment events hub.

With 8,300 hotel rooms currently operational and 9,300 additional rooms in the pipeline, Ras Al Khaimah is on track to support its long-term goal of welcoming 3.5 million visitors by 2030.

The report notes that RAK’s combination of desert, mountain and sea, together with ease of doing business and a growing portfolio of high-quality hospitality properties, is strengthening its appeal to planners and organisers looking for a fresh, accessible alternative within the UAE.

Tatiana Veller, Managing Director of Stirling Hospitality Advisors, said: “The findings show that Ras Al Khaimah is rapidly positioning itself as one of the UAE’s major business events centres. We’re seeing stronger interest from organisers, better infrastructure to support them, and a hotel pipeline that gives the Emirate room to grow. It’s a positive sign for the market, and it reflects how quickly RAK is diversifying its tourism offering.”

The report highlights several key developments shaping Ras Al Khaimah’s future event capacity.

These include land designated for a potential convention centre within the Marjan Beach District masterplan, ongoing upgrades to RAK International Airport, and improved road connectivity across major tourism and business districts. Additionally, the development of Grade A office buildings at RAK Central is attracting strong corporate demand, creating a modern business hub that complements the Emirate’s growing MICE infrastructure. By 2027, visitors to RAK will also be able to use an air taxi service, reducing travel time to 15 minutes between Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, significantly enhancing access for business travellers and event delegates.

The research highlights alignment across public and private stakeholders, with RAKTDA, Marjan and RAKEZ working closely with hotel operators, event organisers, DMCs, PCOs and wedding planners.

Increased investment in destination marketing, targeted incentive programmes and a single-window approach for event organisers with RAKTDA are enhancing the Emirate’s competitiveness.

Hotel venues continue to anchor RAK’s MICE offering, but demand is now outpacing available capacity, underscoring the need for scalability across the entire service ecosystem.

This includes not only expanded meeting facilities, breakout rooms and adaptable event space, but also high-quality catering, advanced audiovisual solutions, and specialised event production services to deliver large-scale seamless experiences.

The report also benchmarks RAK with other regional MICE hubs, noting that Dubai and Abu Dhabi are approaching capacity across their major exhibition and conference venues. This creates clear opportunities for Ras Al Khaimah to capture high-value events seeking alternative locations within the UAE.

Competitive pricing, lower CAPEX and OPEX, and the Emirate’s nature-led visitor experience position it as a complementary choice for corporate and incentive groups.

In particular, RAK is well placed to capture the growing “bleisure” trend—where business travellers extend their stay for leisure activities, thanks to its unique combination of mountains, beaches and desert landscapes, alongside premium hospitality and adventure offerings.

