HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani participated yesterday in a co-ordination meeting between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and the State of Palestine, which was held in the Egyptian capital Cairo.

The meeting dealt with discussing the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as ways to enhance regional and international efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid without obstacles.

PM attends meeting with Blinken

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani took part in a meeting of the foreign ministers of Qatar, Egypt, the UAE, Jordan and Palestine with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in Cairo yesterday.

The meeting discussed the latest developments in the region, the affirmation of the Arab position calling for an immediate ceasefire and the sustainable humanitarian aid access to the Gaza Strip.

