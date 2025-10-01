Montreal: Minister of Transport H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al-Thani met separately with Minister of Civil Aviation of Egypt H E Dr. Sameh Ahmed El Hafny and Deputy Minister of Transport of Canada H E Arun Thangaraj, on the sidelines of Qatar’s participation in the 42nd Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization.

The meetings discussed aspects of cooperation between Qatar and each of Egypt and Canada in areas of civil aviation and ways to enhance and develop them, particularly air transportation related activities.

