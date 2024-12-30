Minister of Transport H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani today inaugurated Al Yezwa market at Al-Ruwais Port, which focuses on handicrafts, in the presence of several senior officials from Mwani Qatar and entities operating in the country.



The market was established in an area of 930 sq.m and is characterized by such a unique design that combines authenticity and modernity, featuring several shops that focus on the manufacturing of various handicraft products such as saffron, textiles, gemstone and silver works, ships, pots, leather, and copper handicrafts, with the aim of supporting and promoting the craftsmen works through a marketing platform for this industry, providing a unique experience that combines shopping and learning about heritage.



The name of the market comes from the Qatari dialect, where the word Al Yezwa refers to the crew of a diving or fishing ship.

