Qatar's Ministry of Culture hosted the sixth meeting of cultural co-operation between the GCC and Jordan.

The meeting was held in co-operation with the GCC General Secretariat, represented by the Human and Environment Affairs - Department of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities.

Members of the cultural committee in Qatar, the rest of the GCC countries, and Jordan participated in the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the 32nd Doha International Book Fair (DIBF).

The Ministry of Culture was represented by Director of the Department of Culture and Arts at the Ministry of Culture Maryam Yassin al-Hammadi.

The meeting reviewed the committee's decisions made by high-ranking officials at the GCC and Jordan's Ministries of Foreign Affairs, as well as the decisions of the GCC Ministers of Culture in their 26th meeting regarding the co-operation with Jordan.

Various related topics were also discussed, most notably co-ordinating stances between the GCC states and Jordan and supporting it in international organisations and forums, co-ordinating joint cultural co-operation plans during the upcoming period, strengthening and promoting cultural diversification and heritage, and strengthening innovative industries.

Participants in the meeting also discussed the future strategy in support of the joint cultural action.

In the same context, the Ministry of Culture hosted the fifth meeting of joint cultural co-operation between the GCC and Morocco, in co-operation with the GCC General Secretariat, represented by the Human and Environment Affairs sector - Department of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities.

Members of the cultural committee in Qatar, the rest of the GCC countries, and Morocco participated in the meeting. The meeting reviewed the joint committee's decisions made by high-ranking officials at the GCC and Morocco's Ministries of Foreign Affairs, as well as the decisions of the GCC Ministers of Culture in their 26th meeting regarding the joint co-operation with Morocco.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).