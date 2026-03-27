DOHA: The Department of Meteorology has warned of thundery rain and strong winds affecting inshore areas, along with thunderstorms offshore that may reduce horizontal visibility and bring rough seas.

In its daily weather report, the department said inshore conditions are expected to remain partly cloudy to cloudy until 6pm on Friday, with a chance of scattered rain that may be thundery at first before becoming partly cloudy later. Offshore areas will experience cloudy skies with a chance of scattered rain, which may also be thundery initially before improving.

Northwesterly winds inshore are expected to range from 8 to 16 knots, with gusts reaching up to 25 knots during thunderstorms early in the period. Offshore winds will blow southeasterly to southwesterly at 10 to 20 knots, with gusts reaching up to 41 knots at times before shifting northwesterly later.

Sea conditions inshore are forecast to range between 2 and 4 feet, rising to 5 feet at times. Offshore seas are expected to range from 3 to 6 feet, surging to as high as 14 feet at times.

Visibility inshore will range between 5 and 10 kilometres, dropping to 3 kilometres or less during thundery rain at first. Offshore visibility is expected to range between 4 and 9 kilometres, decreasing to 1 kilometre or less during thunderstorms.

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