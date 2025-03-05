The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced the closure of Mesaimeer Interchange Tunnel for vehicles coming from Al Wakra via Mesaieed Road towards Industrial Area Road for seven hours from 3am to 10am on March 7.



The closure in coordination with the General Directorate of Traffic is to carry out essential maintenance work. During the closure, Mesaimeer Interchange Tunnel for vehicles coming from Al Wakra via Mesaieed Road towards Industrial Area Road are advised to use the E Ring Road then perform the U-Turn towards Industrial Area Road as shown on the map.



Ashghal will install road signs advising motorists of the temporary closure and has requested all to follow and abide by the speed limit to ensure safety.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

