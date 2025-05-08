Qatar’s Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is expected to award a design and build contract for Phase 4 of the Al Uqda Equestrian Complex, located in the Al Khor area in the second quarter of 2025, a source aware of the details said.

The tender was issued on 3 February 2025, with bid submissions closing on 11 March.

“The contract is likely to be awarded in June 2025,” the source told Zawya Projects.

The scope of work includes the design and construction of a new grandstand building, a 1,000-meter straight track, racetrack facilities, and modifications to the existing racetrack. The contract also covers the construction of an underground tunnel, racetrack LED lighting, and installation of media, radio broadcast, and audiovisual systems.

“The project is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2028 and is estimated to cost $100 million,” the source added.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

