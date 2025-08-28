Qatari investors are keen to explore investment opportunities in Africa, particularly in Botswana, which is considered a leading investment destination, according to Qatar Chamber.

This was disclosed by Qatar Chamber when it hosted Dr. Farzam Kamalabadi, the presidential envoy of Botswana.



He was received by board members Mohamed bin Ahmed al- Obaidli and Dr. Mohamed bin Jawhar al-Mohamed, in the presence of Ali Bu Sherbak al-Mansori, acting general manager of the Qatar Chamber.



The meeting discussed economic and trade relations between Qatar and Botswana and ways to develop them. It also reviewed the investment climate and opportunities available in both countries, with a special focus on promising sectors in Botswana.



Al-Obaidli stressed on the importance of having flexible legislations that guarantee investment protection and encourage further investments, calling for a joint business meeting between both sides to discuss potential cooperation and opportunities.



Emphasising that Botswana is interested in attracting Qatari investments, Kamalabadi said there are successful Qatari investments in his country in the hospitality and banking sectors.



"Botswana enjoys a safe investment climate, a clear strategic vision, and diverse opportunities in key sectors such as mining, agriculture, and infrastructure," he said, expressing his country’s aspiration to become a hub for business and investment in Africa.



Qatar has achieved many significant milestones, most notably hosting the FIFA World Cup 2022, al-Mohamed said,

underlining that Doha has successfully built strong economic partnerships with countries around the world.



He stressed that Qatari investors look forward to benefiting from the investment opportunities in Botswana in a way that benefits both sides.



Al-Mansori highlighted the importance of cooperation pacts between the chambers of commerce of both countries, which would enhance private sector partnerships and open the way for joint projects that serve the economic aspirations of both sides.

