Doha: Minister of Transport HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al-Thani, and Minister of Transport in Cameroon HE Ngalle Bibehe Jean Ernest Massena, have signed an air services agreement, allowing for the designated airlines of the two countries to operate unlimited and unrestricted traffic rights for both passenger and cargo flights.

The pact comes in the context of connecting Qatar with more air services agreements that open airspaces for the national carrier to fly to more destinations around the world.

Following the signing ceremony, the two ministers met to discuss bilateral relations in the areas of transportation, civil aviation, air transportation, and ways to boost them.

