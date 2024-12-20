Qatar Railways Company (Qatar Rail) announced that Doha Metro and Lusail Tram networks recorded approximately 1.67mn passengers between December 11-18, including the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024 and National Day celebrations.



During this period, Doha hosted the final three matches of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024 at 974 and Lusail Stadiums.



Stadium 974 was the venue for the “Americas Derby” on December 11 and the “Challenger Cup” on December 14, while Lusail Stadium hosted the tournament’s final on December 18, coinciding with Qatar National Day and the second anniversary of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final.



The total number of Doha Metro users during this period was 1.6mn, while the total number of tram users was approximately 70,000.



They relied on the metro and tram networks to access various event areas, tournament stadiums, and other key destinations connected to the networks.



December 18 was the busiest day for the Doha Metro during this period, with approximately 363,517 passengers using the network’s 37 stations.



The Lusail QNB, Souq Waqif and Katara metro stations recorded the highest footfall.



Despite the significant passenger turnout for both metro and tram services during this time, no incidents were recorded.



This further underscores the safety and security of the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram networks, highlighting Qatar Rail’s commitment to prioritising customer safety.



Throughout this time, Qatar Rail continued to collaborate with various partners to enhance the integrated and sustainable transport solutions provided to the residents and visitors.



This included ensuring seamless connectivity to and from the metro and tram networks.



First and last-mile services, such as metrolink and metroexpress, played a key role in facilitating passenger movement to major destinations, activation areas, and stadiums.



The metrolink service operated across 61 routes serving 30 metro stations, while metroexpress continued to provide services through 10 metro stations and 12 tram stations.



Additionally, “Park and Ride” facilities around several metro stations reduced reliance on private vehicles, allowing users to park their cars and complete their journeys via the metro, avoiding traffic congestion, a statement added.

