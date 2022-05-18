WASHINGTON - Saudi Arabia' Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman has met on Wednesday with White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan during his official visit to Washington.



This comes in implementation of the directives of Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, deputy prime minister and minister of defense.

During the meeting, Prince Khalid and Jake has reviewed aspects of the historical relations between Saudi Arabia and the United States.

The two sides has also discussed about the ways to develop and strengthen the joint cooperation between the two countries within the framework of the KSA and US’ common vision.

The meeting was attended by Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the United States, Princess Reema Bint Bandar; Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Bin Saeed Al Jaber; Military Advisor to the Minister of Defense Major General Eng. Talal bin Abdullah Al-Otaibi; Director of the Office of the Deputy Minister of Defense Hisham bin Abdulaziz bin Seif

While from the US side, the Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk has attended the meeting.

It is worth mentioning that Prince Khalid and his accompanying delegation has arrived in the United States on Wednesday morning on official visit.

Prince Khaled will meet during his official visit with a number of US officials to discuss bilateral relations and issues of common interest at the regional and international levels.