ABU DHABI - President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received more condolences from a number of world leaders and their representatives on passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

These included Muhammadu Buhari, President of Nigeria; João Lourenço, President of Angola; Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana; Mohamed Hussein Robley, Prime Minister of Somalia, and His Royal Highness Prince Turki Al Faisal bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud.

They extended their heartfelt condolences and solace to the sons of the late president, the Al Nahyan family and the Emirati people on this great loss.

They also recalled Sheikh Khalifa's legacy and track record of national achievements which reflected positively on the nation's successful development boom and its constructive ties with world countries, based on cooperation, confidence, and mutual respect.

A number of sheikhs, ministers, and state officials accepted condolences along with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed.

The world leaders also congratulated Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as President of the UAE, wishing him good luck while leading the country towards a new phase of prosperity, gains and qualitative achievements for the benefit of the UAE and its people.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks and appreciation for their sincere brotherly feelings towards the UAE and its people.

He also thanked them for congratulating him on his election as President of UAE, wishing them continued health and success in leading their nations to further progress.