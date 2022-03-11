RIYADH — The percentage of female cadres in Saudi banks has recorded a significant rise amid the overall increase of women’s participation in the labor market.



According to statistics released by Saudi banks, the number of female employees in Saudi banks has increased significantly during recent years.



The data showed that the highest percentage of women employees in 2021 was in Riyad Bank at 27.3%, followed closely by Gulf International Bank (GIB) with 27%.



The Saudi Investment Bank recorded 23.7% of female staff, while the Arab National Bank (ANB) recorded 21.6%, followed by Saudi British Bank (SABB) at 21% and Banque Saudi Fransi at 19%.



Al-Rajhi Bank recorded 17.1% female staff while the percentage of women working in Alinma Bank reached 16.2%. The Saudi National Bank (SNB) had 13.7% female employees, Bank Al-Jazira 10.8%, and finally Albilad Bank 6.9%.

