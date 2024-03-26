The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) announced that a total of AED766,457,286.56 worth of pension payments will be disbursed on 27th March 2024, an increase of AED76,680,386 compared to the same month last year, when the value of pensions amounted to AED689,776,900.32.

There are 47,940 eligible customers due to receive the amount tomorrow, with an evident increase of 1,525 customers compared to March of last year, when the number of pensioners and beneficiaries reached 46,415.

Expenses are disbursed to Emiratis subject to Federal Pension Law No. 7 of 1999 for Pension and Social Security and its amendments, as well as to eligible Emiratis whose files are managed by the GPSSA on behalf of the Ministry of Finance, and in accordance to the pension law by which they belong.