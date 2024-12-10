Parsons Corporation, a leading provider of critical infrastructure services in Europe and the Middle East region, has announced that it has been awarded a three-year contract by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) in Saudi Arabia for programme management office (PMO) services on its main and ring roads programme.

As per the $53-million contract, Parsons will be the PMO for all new major road development programmes in Riyadh, providing overall management and control of construction activities.

The program includes approximately 500km of new and improved road corridor works, said Parsons in a statement.

RCRC is responsible for delivering several megaprojects in Riyadh which are being developed by government agencies who have been tasked with realizing the country’s Vision2030 programmes.

Parsons has been working with RCRC for over a decade on projects including the city transportation masterplan for Riyadh and has provided programme and construction management services for the King Abdulaziz Project for Riyadh Public Transport, with the Riyadh Metro as the centerpiece along with a new bus network.

The Main and Ring Roads Program will provide a critical interfacing layer within this transformational, multi-modal system.

Key objectives of the programme are to keep the city moving during construction and also to meet the requirements associated with the growth plans for the City of Riyadh, including tackling congestion and hosting global events such as the Expo 2030 and Fifa World Cup 2034, it added.

Martin Boson, the Senior Vice President and General Manager of Parsons' Saudi Arabian operations, said: "We are proud to call the RCRC a long-standing client of ours and are honoured to be working on the Main and Ring Roads Program alongside them."

"With Riyadh being the most populated city in Saudi Arabia, the Program plays a fundamental role in facilitating the smooth mobility of people and vehicles within the city in the safest and most efficient way possible," stated Boson.

Upon completion, the new road network will reduce hours lost in traffic, leading to improved average trip durations and enhanced connectivity across the city, he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).