KUWAIT CITY: The Embassy of Pakistan in Kuwait announced that its government has exempted citizens of Kuwait and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries from requiring entry visas to visit Pakistan.

In a press statement issued yesterday, the embassy explained that under the “amended visa policy” of the Government of Pakistan, citizens of GCC countries, which are Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain, are no longer required to obtain an electronic travel permit or visa through the Pakistani e-Visa system for business or tourism purposes.

GCC citizens can now travel to Pakistan for business or tourism purposes without needing a visa and by simply purchasing an air ticket. They may stay in Pakistan for up to 90 days. The embassy highlighted that the amendment to the visa policy was aimed to streamline business and tourism processes for GCC citizens.

