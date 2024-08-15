Islamabad: Pakistan has launched a new visa policy to bring more tourism and foreign investment to the country.

To woo more tourists, the Pakistan government has simplified the visa process.

Islamabad revealed that nationals of 126 countries will no longer need to pay any fees when applying for a visa.

Travellers can get a visa within 10 minutes of submitting an online application with just 30 questions.

And for residents of the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries it’s even easier as they we’ll now be able to get a visa-on-arrival to Pakistan.

The visas will be valid for three months and can be renewed quickly.

According to local reports, Pakistan has seen a significant rise in foreign tourists in recent years.

And it has been targeting specifically Saudi Arabia and the UAE as places of particular interest in improving tourist facilities.

