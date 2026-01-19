His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has taken important measures to protect young Omanis in particular from the growing risk that artificial intelligence poses to jobs and long‑term employment security.

These steps deserve to be seen in a wider context, because the pace of technological change is accelerating faster than many governments seem prepared to handle.

Not long ago, I wrote about the need to prepare for the coming wave of AI and its impact on employment. Those concerns have only intensified. Across the world, governments speak confidently about innovation and efficiency, yet some do far too little to address the social consequences of AI, especially the risk of widespread job losses.

AI will bring real benefits. Productivity may rise, services will improve and costs may fall. But I would ask you to consider those whose jobs are already disappearing globally.

It is unrealistic to believe that a supermarket cashier replaced by an automated checkout will easily find another secure role. New jobs will emerge, but not in sufficient numbers, not quickly enough and not suitable for everyone.

Societies need time to adapt to change on this scale. Work is about more than income. It provides dignity, structure and social stability. When jobs vanish too quickly and without protection, frustration and tension inevitably follow. That is why jobs must be protected where possible, while realistic alternatives are created that people can genuinely move into.

The transition will not be smooth. Many workers are already anxious about the future and that anxiety is justified.

Roles based on routine tasks are especially vulnerable. Paralegals conducting basic legal research, bank clerks, call centre staff and similar workers will, over time, be replaced by AI systems.

Simply telling people to retrain offers little reassurance unless there is a clear plan, proper training and real opportunities at the end of it. This places a clear responsibility on governments.

Workers can be asked to adapt, but in return, they deserve confidence that their leaders are acting to reduce the impact of AI, not ignoring it. Where governments take meaningful action, they should be given the time and trust needed to make those measures work.

In this respect, Oman stands out. The recent regulations introduced by His Majesty to protect Omani jobs provide greater security for citizens, particularly young people entering the workforce.

The announcement of new vocational courses and training opportunities for all Omanis is especially encouraging, as these are likely to lead to employment that AI cannot easily replace.

The commitment to creating 60,000 new jobs in 2026 further reinforces this approach. I recognise that restricting certain roles to Omani citizens only may cause disappointment among expatriates. However, reserving specific jobs for Omanis is a practical way to soften the long‑term impact of AI‑driven unemployment and give Omanis time to adjust.

When we compare many other countries, it is striking how little is being done. These governments may come to regret their inaction as unemployment rises and social pressures increase. By contrast, giving people time to adapt is not resistance to progress, but a sign of foresight. None of us welcomes change. We prefer stability and familiarity. Yet nothing remains the same forever and pretending otherwise only makes disruption more painful when it arrives.

AI is transforming the world at an extraordinary pace and Oman is fortunate to have a leader who recognises this reality and is acting to protect its people, preserve social stability and secure a resilient future.

