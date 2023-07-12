Muscat: The Ministry of Labour has urged expat manpower recruitment offices whose licence to practice activity has expired for more than 30 days to renew said licences within a period not exceeding 30 days, starting from July 16, 2023.

In the event of non-compliance regarding the completion of renewal procedures within the aforementioned period, the licence will be cancelled in accordance with the provisions of the regulation for practicing the activity of recruiting expat manpower issued by Ministerial Resolution No. (1/2011).

