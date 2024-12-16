Al Ula, Saudi Arabia – The second meeting of Omani-Saudi Coordination Council was held in Al Ula in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

The meeting was co-chaired by H E Sayyid Badr Hamad al Busaidi, Foreign Minister, and Prince Faisal bin Farhan al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia.

In an address at the meeting, H E Sayyid Badr stressed that the Omani-Saudi Coordination Council is a strategic platform representing the will of the two countries’ wise leaderships and their vision to enhance bilateral cooperation.

He added that relations between the two countries have seen remarkable progress since the convening of the first session of the council in Muscat on November 13, 2023.

He informed that the council has contributed to achieving economic integration, expanding inter-trade and joint investments, and enhancing cooperation in the fields of energy, culture and tou-rism. “The council also strengthened political coordination between the two countries on regional and international issues.”

According to H E Sayyid Badr, the cooperation between the two countries goes beyond serving common interests. “It extends to achieving regional stability and prosperity, notably amid the current challenges that require intense diplomatic and economic coordination”.

He congratulated Saudi Arabia on winning the bid to host the 25th edition of the FIFA World Cup 2034 and receiving the highest technical rating in the history of the World Cup from the International Federation of Association Football.

H E Sayyid Badr stressed that this achievement reflects an ambitious vision to make the tournament a success, thus adding to the kingdom’s record of outstanding regional and international achievements.

On his part, Prince Faisal commended the efforts made to strengthen Saudi-Omani relations, which he said, show the attention of the leaderships of the two countries. He underscored the two leaderships’ roles in consolidating cooperation and enhancing security and stability in the region in a manner that achieves the aspirations of their peoples.

The Saudi minister lauded the efforts made to implement the initiatives launched during the first meeting of the joint council and the positive outcome of the committees’ meetings, which he said, were aimed at enhancing cooperation and integration between the two countries.

At the conclusion of the meeting, H E Sayyid Badr and Prince Faisal stressed the importance of developing the work of the council and enhancing its role in bilateral cooperation.

The meeting was attended by heads and members of the council’s committees, its Secretariat General and a number of senior officials representing various sectors from the two countries. It was a step forward affirming the historical ties between Oman and Saudi Arabia under the directives of the two countries’ leaderships.

