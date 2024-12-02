Muscat – The Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Belgium look forward to strengthening bilateral relations and pushing them to wider horizons in the areas of trade, investment and cultural cooperation to serve the interests of the two countries and meet their peoples’ aspirations.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik’s state visit to Belgium this Monday and his meeting with King Philippe Leopold Louis Marie of the Belgians will back the two countries’ endeavours in enhancing areas of cooperation.

The leaders and officials of the two countries continued to exchange visits, as King Philippe visited the Sultanate of Oman in February 2022. The visit culminated in the opening of the Duqm Port project, a joint venture between the Government of the Sultanate of Oman and the management of the Belgian Port of Antwerp.

In this context, the Hyport Duqm green hydrogen project, a joint venture between OQ Group and the Belgian Deme Group, seeks to establish an international alliance to produce and import green hydrogen for Belgium and its neighboring countries, and implement green certification standards for the electricity grid.

During 2021, the project succeeded in obtaining a site for generating renewable energy extending over an area of 150sqkm in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm. In the first phase, a green hydrogen production plant will be established with a capacity of 250 to 500 megawatts, and it is planned to start operating in 2026.

The two countries also signed in Brussels in May 2023 the Joint Declaration of Intent Agreement in the field of green hydrogen and the Green Hydrogen Certificate Pilot Project Agreement for the “Duqm Hyport” project.

On the other hand, Oman and Belgium discussed means of enhancing aspects of cooperation and coordination with the European Commission in the regulatory frameworks for clean hydrogen production and transportation projects.

On the political side, thanks to Oman’s distinguished relations with many countries of the world, Omani efforts had resulted in an agreement between Belgium and Iran to settle the issue of detained citizens in both countries.

Rua Issa al Zadjali, Ambassador of Oman to Belgium and Head of Oman’s Mission to the European Union, said that His Majesty’s upcoming state visit to Belgium reflects the two countries’ keenness on enhancing joint cooperation in various fields.

She told ONA that this visit represents an opportunity to touch on topics of common interest and exchange views on global challenges and current issues.

She pointed out that the visit would open new horizons for the strategic partnerships between the two countries and push the bilateral relations to higher levels and wider horizons by boosting cooperation in various fields including trade, investment and energy.

The ambassador explained that relations between Oman and Belgium are witnessing remarkable development and close cooperation that have contributed to the creation of strategic partnerships based on trust and mutual respect between the two countries, noting that the history of establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries dates back to 1978.

She added that the volume of trade exchange between Oman and Belgium by the end of August 2024 amounted to RO148mn, as the volume of Omani exports to Belgium amounted to nearly RO10mn, while the volume of imports from Belgium to Oman reached about RO138mn.

She further added that the most important Belgian exports to Oman are food and industrial products, bunker oil, and others, while the most prominent Omani exports to Belgium are polypropylene and its products, iron products, copper, and others.

Ambassador Rua said the number of registered companies with Belgian participation until September 2024 reached 39, recording an increase of 50%, and the size of the invested capital increased from RO19,243,000 in 2023 to RO819,778,000 until September 2024. These figures, she affirmed, reflect the interest of the Belgians in setting up Omani companies.

On his turn, Pascal H. Grégoire, Ambassador of Belgium to Oman, said that the upcoming state visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham on December 3 and 4, marks a significant chapter in the enduring and multifaceted relationship between the Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Belgium.

He told ONA that this historic visit underscores the mutual respect and shared values that have long formed the foundation of bilateral relations, and signals a deepened commitment to forging a brighter, more interconnected future.

The Belgian Ambassador pointed out that Oman and Belgium have consistently demonstrated a commitment to diplomacy and international law, sharing a vision of global stability and constructive engagement.

Oman’s exemplary role as a mediator in regional conflicts resonates with Belgium’s emphasis on reconciliation and compromise, said the ambassador, noting that this mutual dedication to fostering peace underscores the strategic importance of their collaboration, as both nations reaffirm their roles as responsible actors on the global stage.

He explained that the economic partnership between Oman and Belgium has evolved into a dynamic and fruitful relationship.

He added that this partnership has further expanded into transformative projects such as and to just name a few of them: 1. Port of Duqm: A testament to Omani-Belgian collaboration, this joint venture, established in 2011, positions Duqm as a pivotal hub for maritime logistics and green energy initiatives. 2. Hyport Duqm: This groundbreaking partnership, led by Belgium’s DEME and Oman’s OQ, focuses on the production and export of green hydrogen, aiming to drive decarbonization in industries and support Europe’s renewable energy ambitions.

The ambassador affirmed that these projects not only exemplify innovation and sustainability but also highlight the complementary expertise of both nations in maritime and renewable energysectors.

“Recognizing the immense potential for bilateral investments, Oman and Belgium are exploring opportunities to deepen ties across emerging industries, including life sciences, technological innovation, and aerospace. The extension of the Port of Duqm concession would further symbolize this forward-looking partnership, enabling both countries to solidify their positions as global players in sustainable industries,” said the ambassador.

He affirmed that His Majesty’s state visit would facilitate discussions on fostering investor-friendly policies and creating joint opportunities that promise lasting economic benefits for citizens and businesses alike.

He further noted that cultural and academic ties form the backbone of people-to-people connections between Oman and Belgium. Both nations recognize the importance of collaborative research, academic exchanges, and joint initiatives that foster mutual understanding and innovation. By investing in knowledge-sharing and cultural dialogue, Oman and Belgium aim to inspire a new generation of global leaders and thinkers.

He pointed out that the state visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham is poised to elevate Oman-Belgium relations to new heights. By focusing on sectors such as health, biopharmaceuticals, space, defense, and research, this visit lays the groundwork for diversified and sustainable growth. The mutual commitment to dialogue and innovation positions both nations as key players in shaping a peaceful, prosperous, and interconnected global future.

The Belgian ambassador concluded his statement by saying: “Oman and Belgium’s collaboration is more than a bilateral relationship—it is a partnership rooted in shared aspirations for stability, sustainability, and shared prosperity. The upcoming state visit is a testament to the enduring friendship and the boundless potential for cooperation between these two nations.

“As Oman and Belgium continue to deepen their ties, their joint efforts will serve as a beacon of what is possible when nations come together in the spirit of mutual respect and shared vision, setting an inspiring example for the world.”

Meanwhile, Faisal Abdullah al Rowas, Board Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) said that this visit comes as an affirmation of the advanced bilateral relations and cooperation between Oman and Belgium, stressing the importance of the economic file as a major element in pushing these relations towards wider horizons.

He explained that there are great opportunities and potentials provided by major sectors, most notably logistics services, port development, energy, tourism and information technology.

He added that Duqm Port represents a model of successful partnership between the Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Belgium as it is a major driver for many promising projects that enhance economic development in the Special Economic Zone of Duqm.

The OCCI Board Chairman added that there is remarkable cooperation between the private sector in the two countries through the continuous communication between the OCCI and its Belgian counterpart with the aim of reviewing the investment opportunities available in Omani ports in addition to enhancing the private sector’s participation in green mobility initiatives and supporting areas of modern technologies.

Reggy Vermeulen, Honorary Consul of the Kingdom of Belgium to the Sultanate of Oman, said that the visit of His Majesty the Sultan to Belgium serves as a testament to the robust bond between the two countries.

He pointed out that one of the primary objectives of this visit is to highlight the significance of the opportunities available in Oman for Belgian investors.

He explained that over the past several years, the economic relationship between Oman and Belgium has been steadily growing.

He added, “The primary areas of collaboration between the two countries are in the mineral sector, particularly in the large limestone projects in Salalah. Additionally, there is significant collaboration in the hydrogen sector, with a major green hydrogen generation project underway in Duqm. The flagship project is the development of the port of Duqm, which is currently managed by a joint venture between the ASYAD group and the consortium Antwerp Port.”

