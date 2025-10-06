Muscat – Tropical storm Shakhti, currently located in the northeastern Arabian Sea, may intensify into a Category 1 cyclone as it tracks southwest towards the central Arabian Sea, according to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Centred about 400km from Ras al Hadd on Saturday afternoon, the storm was generating wind speeds of 81–99km/h, which could strengthen to 90–113km/h as the system develops. Forecasts indicate it will approach within 200–300km of Oman’s coast before veering eastward towards India between Sunday evening and Monday morning, accompanied by gradual weakening.

While not expected to make landfall, the storm will have indirect impacts on Oman. These include cloud cover over South Sharqiyah and Al Wusta, with chances of isolated rainfall. Sea conditions will be rough, with wave heights expected to rise between 2m and 3.5m. CAA warned of possible seawater intrusion into low-lying areas and khors along the coasts of South Sharqiyah, Muscat and Al Wusta during high tide.

Meteorologists at the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre are closely monitoring developments. The CAA urged the public to follow official weather bulletins.

