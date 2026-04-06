Muscat – A preliminary study has been launched to assess the readiness for deploying sixth-generation (6G) telecommunications networks in Oman, as part of efforts to prepare the nation for the next wave of digital connectivity.

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) said the study aims to evaluate the national preparedness required to introduce 6G technology and enable advanced digital infrastructure across the sultanate.

According to the authority, the study focuses on several key areas, including the core infrastructure requirements needed to support 6G networks, identification of suitable radio frequency spectrum bands, and potential practical applications of the technology in various sectors.

The initiative is part of wider efforts to ensure early readiness for emerging communication technologies and strengthen the country’s digital ecosystem. By examining technical, regulatory and operational aspects, the study will help shape future strategies for integrating next-generation connectivity into national development plans.

TRA said the project also seeks to enable innovative technologies within the telecommunications sector while ensuring that Oman remains aligned with global developments in advanced connectivity.

Among the key objectives of the study are enhancing early preparedness for adopting 6G technology, enabling next-generation digital services, and boosting local value creation through advanced telecommunications capabilities.

Globally, 6G is expected to deliver ultra-fast speeds, extremely low latency and advanced connectivity solutions that could transform sectors such as smart cities, healthcare, transportation and industry.