The Sultanate of Oman will participate in the FITUR 2026 International Tourism Fair, opening on Wednesday in Madrid, as part of its efforts to expand global outreach and strengthen sustainable tourism partnerships. The exhibition will focus on emerging trends, innovative technologies and sustainable tourism models shaping the global industry. Oman’s pavilion will feature participation from tourism institutions, hospitality companies, hotels and strategic sector partners.

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism aims to promote Oman’s tourism offerings, highlight new destinations and products; and engage with Spanish and international tour operators to boost visitor arrivals.

