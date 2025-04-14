Muscat – Oman will host an international forum on social protection from April 14 to 17, bringing together global experts, policymakers, and representatives from organisations such as the International Social Security Association (ISSA) and the International Labour Organization (ILO).

Organised by the Social Protection Fund (SPF), the forum aims to support the sultanate’s ongoing efforts to build a sustainable and resilient social protection system, in line with the country’s long-term development goals.

A representative from SPF said the event will serve as a platform to address global challenges facing social protection systems and explore innovative solutions.

Key topics on the agenda include financing retirement schemes, expanding coverage, empowering future generations, and adopting technologies to improve system efficiency.

Running alongside the forum will be a symposium titled Innovative Social Security Reforms to Address Emerging Challenges, held on April 14 and 15.

Jointly organised by SPF, ISSA and ILO, the symposium will focus on global best practices and recent reforms in social security systems.

Among the case studies to be presented is Oman’s recent initiative to integrate its pension funds. The integration is seen as a model for optimising financial resources and ensuring long-term sustainability.

The forum programme includes panel discussions, workshops, and presentations of international experiences. A highlight of the event will be the Tech Hackathon.

