The total estimated value of future projects in the Sultanate of Oman exceeds RO1.5 billion, of which more than RO475 million have been approved, while the value of projects under study exceeds RO1 billion, it was revealed at the Government Projects Forum 2026 on Sunday.

IN 2025, tenders worth more than RO1.7 billion were awarded through the Tender Board, which is considered an indicator of the level of confidence, performance efficiency, and the accelerating pace of development projects.

Engineer Badr al Maamari, chairman of the Projects and Tenders Authority, said, "The forum will offer a national platform to enhance transparency and clarity in the announcement of government projects and tenders, and to enable private sector companies to gain early insight into the project plans for 2026.

The chairman said that the opportunities available to small and medium enterprises in approved projects exceed RO90 million, while the opportunities available to them in projects currently under study exceed RO203 million.

As it was revealed regarding the number of planned tenders, which exceeded 10,000 tenders across 57 government entities, distributed over eight main sectors.

In the construction sector, the Authority reviewed projects distributed across various governorates, including ports, roads, dams, buildings, public facilities, and maintenance works, in addition to pipeline network projects and well drilling.

In the approved tenders, Muscat Governorate recorded the highest number with 314 tenders, followed by South Al Sharqiyah with 111 tenders, then Dhofar Governorate with 69 tenders.

As for the distribution of tenders under study by governorates, Muscat Governorate ranked first with 413 tenders, followed by South Al Batinah with 129 tenders, then North Al Batinah with 101 tenders.

