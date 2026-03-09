MUSCAT - Authorities in Oman have put multi-layered efforts in place to ensure the smooth flow of essential goods at reasonable prices, the Consumer Protection Authority (CPA) said, as it continues to closely monitor the markets.

Oman has kept the Dhofar border open for free commercial goods movement, and the government has assured traders of full support to procure and store goods, protecting consumers from undue price hikes.

“No undue price hike will be tolerated, and any increase in prices of essentials must be validated by the authority,” a CPA source said.

“We caught some shops breaching the reasonable price rules and took action. We have an ample supply of all goods, and warnings have been issued to all commercial outlets,” the source added.

Abdul Vahid, Managing Director of Suhol Al Fayha, Oman’s largest importer and exporter of fresh fruits and vegetables, said that with the support of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, and the CPA, prices remain largely under control despite minor fluctuations.

“Although prices fluctuate occasionally due to limited availability from Yemen, Syria, Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon, we are committed to keeping them stable, thanks to government support,” he added.

In a recent meeting with traders, importers and suppliers, ministry representatives assured the availability of Asyad, Oman’s leading integrated logistics provider, to source products without additional charges.

To address current shortages of fruits and vegetables, Oman has banned exports of local crops. Violators will face legal action, according to the CPA. Plans are also underway to charter flights to bring in essential goods to maintain price stability.

The recent price increases were attributed to war surcharges imposed by some companies, which have caused variations in the market. The situation comes amid high demand for fruits and vegetables during Ramadhan, compounded by the geopolitical disruptions affecting imports.

