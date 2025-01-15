Nizwa – Dakhliyah organised an introductory meeting on the ‘National Capacity Building and Talent Management System’ at University of Technology and Applied Sciences in Nizwa on Tuesday in collaboration with Ministry of Labour.

The event was held under the patronage of Sheikh Hilal bin Saeed al Hajri, Governor of Dakhliyah.

The meeting aimed to familiarise participants with the national system and its role in identifying exceptional talents and capabilities. It also underscored the importance of creating a supportive environment to nurture talent, ultimately contributing to the achievement of Oman’s national development goals.

Dr Zamzam bint Saif al Lamki, Director of the National Capacity Building and Talent Management System, presented a paper outlining the project’s objectives and its alignment with Oman Vision 2040.

Zamzam explained that the system is a national initiative launched by the Ministry of Labour to develop exceptional competencies and talents in Oman. The initiative aims to foster human development and effectively utilise capabilities to serve both society and the national economy.

Ahmed bin Marhoon al Busaidi, Head of National Capacity Building Team for Discovering Exceptional Talents and Capabilities at the Ministry of Labour, discussed the importance of the knowledge economy in supporting the national economy. He highlighted mechanisms for identifying exceptional talents and how they can be directed towards sustainable development.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

