Muscat: The State Council and the Shura Council today held the first joint session of the 2nd annual convening for the 8th term of the Council of Oman.

The session was held under the chairmanship of Sheikh Abdulmalik Abdullah Al Khalili, Chairman of the State Council.

It addressed items of dispute on some draft laws, including the Electronic Transactions draft law, the Public Health draft law, the Human Organ and Tissue Transplantation and Transfer draft law, the Financial draft law, the Individual Income Tax draft law and the Special Economic Zones and Free Zones draft laws.

The session was attended by Khalid Hilal Al Ma’awali, Chairman of the Shura Council, members of the State Council and Shura Council, the Secretary General of the State Council and the Secretary General of the Shura Council.

